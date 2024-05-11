StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.20) by $4.40. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

