Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Stories

