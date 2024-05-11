Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Montauk Renewables, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montauk Renewables in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MNTK opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $670.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

