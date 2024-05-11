Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 830 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 648.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 733. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.74). The company has a market cap of £956.16 million, a PE ratio of 882.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

