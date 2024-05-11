Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price objective on the stock.

DCC Stock Performance

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,850 ($73.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,614.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,510.53. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,860 ($73.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

