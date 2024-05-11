Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price objective on the stock.
DCC Stock Performance
LON DCC opened at GBX 5,850 ($73.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,614.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,510.53. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,860 ($73.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.
DCC Company Profile
