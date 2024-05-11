Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

