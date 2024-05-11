Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

