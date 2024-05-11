Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.42. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

