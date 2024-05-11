Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $324,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.