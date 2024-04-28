Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LXEO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 1st

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 1st. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.50 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

