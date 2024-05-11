Research Analysts Set Expectations for Colabor Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$114.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.74. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.