Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $85.71

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
GPCR opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $75.02.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
