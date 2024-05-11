Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

