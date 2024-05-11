Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at TD Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.71.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Freshpet has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $127.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $214,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

