Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

