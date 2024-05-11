Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,705 shares of company stock worth $154,012. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

