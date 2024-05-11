Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $178.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

