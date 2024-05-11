EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $870,659.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,748.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

