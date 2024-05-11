Royal Bank of Canada Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,115 shares of company stock worth $3,513,404 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

