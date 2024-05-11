BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.82.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BioNTech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BioNTech by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

