JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $825.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $808.73.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.61. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $446.65 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

