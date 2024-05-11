Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,550 shares of company stock worth $20,384,302 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

