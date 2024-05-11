Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,115 shares of company stock worth $3,513,404 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.