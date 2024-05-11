Perficient’s (PRFT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perficient

Perficient Trading Up 0.0 %

PRFT stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. Perficient has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 97.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 41.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.