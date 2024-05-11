Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a report released on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Bowlero alerts:

BOWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bowlero by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.