Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of DYN opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $234,873.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,385 shares in the company, valued at $14,330,852.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

