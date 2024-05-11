Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.