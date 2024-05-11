ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

