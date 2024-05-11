EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $29.50 at B. Riley

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

EVER stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $511,160.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609 over the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EverQuote by 69.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EverQuote by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

