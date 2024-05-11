Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($127.51).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($110.55) to GBX 9,800 ($123.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($122.36) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($132.91) to GBX 9,960 ($125.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 9,345.16 ($117.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,753.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,747.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,660.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,900 ($99.25) and a 1 year high of £114.80 ($144.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 6,425.70%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($132.25), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,284.17). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

