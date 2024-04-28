Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

LON ECOR opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1,662.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.93. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.40 ($1.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14,000.00%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($61,825.41). 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

