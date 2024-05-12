BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

BWXT opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,295,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

