ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on the stock.

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.32) on Wednesday. ActiveOps has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.42). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,325.00 and a beta of 0.39.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

