5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

5N Plus Price Performance

VNP opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.04. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. Insiders purchased 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

