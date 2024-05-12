Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $272,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

