Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Confluent by 18,649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Confluent by 45.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

