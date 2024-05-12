Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

AHT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

