ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $266.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.49. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,570 shares of company stock valued at $648,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 856.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 420,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $461,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

