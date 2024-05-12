UBS Group Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $33.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

