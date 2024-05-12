Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

