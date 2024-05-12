Barclays Trims Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price to $33.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

