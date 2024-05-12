The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.22.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$65.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.33. The company has a market cap of C$80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

