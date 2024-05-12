Marqeta’s (MQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.43.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $30,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $27,739,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,840,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

