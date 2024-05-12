Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $163,314,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

