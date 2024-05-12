PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $89,386.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $89,386.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

