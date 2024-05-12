Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price at $105.86

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.71.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,158,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $114.88 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $123.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

