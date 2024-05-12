Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAND. Barclays increased their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.