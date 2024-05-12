goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.80.
View Our Latest Report on goeasy
goeasy Stock Performance
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.
goeasy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.