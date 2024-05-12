goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$101.34 and a 1-year high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

