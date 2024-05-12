MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.31. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $303.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $128,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

