Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

RRR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 100.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

